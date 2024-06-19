Report: Is This Liverpool Star the Next Left Wing Sensation?

Left Wing Improvement: Gakpo’s Future Role at Liverpool

Cody Gakpo’s performance for the Netherlands in their 2-1 victory against Poland has sparked discussions about his potential role at Liverpool next season. As he dazzled on the left wing, the question arises: should he play there for Liverpool?

Gakpo’s initial stint at Liverpool saw him playing on the left wing, a position he was familiar with from his time at PSV Eindhoven. However, his transition to a central No. 9 role helped him adapt to the Premier League and he was seen as Roberto Firmino’s natural successor. Despite occasional returns to the left flank, his effectiveness varied under Jurgen Klopp.

New Dynamics Under Arne Slot

The arrival of new head coach Arne Slot brings a fresh perspective. Slot, who faced Gakpo’s dynamic left-wing play during his time with AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord, recognises the winger’s potential in that position. Slot’s preference for a 4-2-3-1 system, which heavily relies on dynamic wingers, could see Gakpo reclaiming his role on the left. This system demands wingers who are progressive and excel in one-on-one situations, traits that Gakpo has showcased brilliantly.

Competition and Opportunities

Within Liverpool’s squad, Luis Diaz fits the dynamic winger profile well, but the summer transfer speculation suggests the club might seek additional wide midfielders. Mohamed Salah has not been deployed on the left, while Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota offer different styles. Gakpo’s recent performance for the Netherlands demonstrates his capability to be a strong contender for the left-wing role at Liverpool.

Picture:IMAGO

Gakpo’s Impact on the Netherlands

In the opening minutes against Poland, Gakpo showcased his versatility and technical skills. His ability to control crosses, drive forward, and deliver dangerous crosses highlighted his unpredictability. He isn’t the fastest, but his technical proficiency and long strides allow him to create significant advancements. His performance was electric, as he consistently posed a threat and retained the team’s width, a crucial aspect of Slot’s strategy.

Even as the game progressed and Poland’s defence deepened, Gakpo remained influential, creating opportunities and completing all five of his take-ons. His goal, albeit deflected, was a testament to his relentless effort and skill. Gakpo’s touch map from the game highlights his influence in the attacking third, underscoring his potential as a left winger.

Next Season Plans

Gakpo’s versatility has been both an asset and a challenge at Liverpool. While it has given him opportunities in various roles, it has also prevented him from being a consistent starter. Under Slot’s management, Gakpo aims to solidify his position as a mainstay in the team. His attributes make him suitable for multiple roles, but his recent performances suggest that left wing could be his best position.

Slot faces the challenge of integrating Gakpo and Diaz, ensuring that both players thrive. Making these decisions and managing such talents is what the new Liverpool head coach has signed up for. As Liverpool looks ahead to the next season, Gakpo’s role on the left wing could be pivotal in their attacking strategy.