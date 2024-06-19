Report: Liverpool Star Gets Bodyguard for Euro 2024

Dominik Szoboszlai’s Bodyguard at Euro 2024: Liverpool Fans’ Impact

Dominik Szoboszlai, the prominent Hungarian midfielder and Liverpool star, has been assigned a special bodyguard for Euro 2024. This unprecedented move reflects his rising stardom and the intense attention from Liverpool fans.

Photo: IMAGO

The Rise of Dominik Szoboszlai

Szoboszlai’s move to Liverpool has catapulted him into the limelight. His performances on the pitch have made him a household name in Hungary and across Europe. This fame, however, comes with its own set of challenges. As reported by Hungarian newspaper Blikk, Szoboszlai is treated like “a real-world star” in Germany during the tournament, necessitating personal protection.

Increased Security Measures

For the first time in decades, a Hungarian footballer is under constant surveillance by a bodyguard. This measure underscores the unique situation Szoboszlai finds himself in. The bodyguard’s role is to shadow Szoboszlai, ensuring his safety amid the heightened attention. This decision was primarily influenced by incidents involving Liverpool fans.

Liverpool Fans: A Double-Edged Sword

While fan enthusiasm is generally welcomed, it can sometimes cross boundaries. Last year’s European qualifier against Bulgaria saw several Liverpool fans approach Szoboszlai “in an inappropriate manner,” prompting concerns for his safety. As a result, the Hungarian football authorities decided to assign a personal bodyguard to protect him from such encounters.

Photo: IMAGO

The Impact on Szoboszlai

This situation highlights the growing challenges faced by footballers who achieve rapid fame. Szoboszlai’s talent and dedication have earned him a significant following, but this also brings unwanted attention. The bodyguard’s presence aims to allow Szoboszlai to focus on his game without distractions, ensuring he can perform at his best for Hungary in Euro 2024.

Conclusion

Dominik Szoboszlai’s journey with Liverpool has elevated his status, but it has also necessitated extraordinary measures for his protection. The decision to provide him with a bodyguard at Euro 2024 underscores the impact of his rising fame and the intense enthusiasm of Liverpool fans. Watching Szoboszlai on the field reminds us of the balance that must be maintained between celebrity and personal safety.