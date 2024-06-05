Report: Liverpool Star “Was Close to Signing for Man United” but the Deal Collapsed

Unpacking Cody Gakpo’s Near-Miss with Manchester United: A Financial Fair Play Dilemma

In the world of football, the transfer market is as unpredictable as the game itself. A prime example of this unpredictability was Cody Gakpo’s proposed move to Manchester United, which collapsed under the weight of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. According to ESPN NL, the Dutch forward was close to signing with the Red Devils at the end of the 2021/22 Eredivisie season, a move that seemed all but confirmed until FFP constraints intervened.

Financial Constraints and Frustrated Ambitions

Cody Gakpo had a stellar season with PSV, scoring 12 goals and adding 13 assists, signalling his readiness to step up to a more competitive league. His performance attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leeds United, but it was Manchester United that appeared to be the final destination. The new United boss, Erik ten Hag, had even discussed plans with Gakpo, suggesting that a deal was imminent.

Photo: IMAGO

However, as fans and pundits awaited official confirmation, it emerged that United’s financial situation, governed by stringent FFP rules, would prevent them from formalizing the deal. This development left PSV fans and Gakpo himself in a state of limbo.

Gakpo’s Faith-Led Decision

In a unique twist of faith and fate, Gakpo decided to leave his future in divine hands. “I presented the three options I had to God,” he stated, according to ESPN. His performance in an upcoming game against Volendam would dictate his next move: one goal for Southampton, two for Leeds, and three to stay at PSV. The match ended with Gakpo scoring what was initially a dubious third goal, eventually credited to him after a VAR review, sealing his stay at PSV. This decision, whether by divine intervention or sheer coincidence, underscored the unpredictability of football transfers.

Leeds’ Last-Minute Dash and Gakpo’s Future

The drama didn’t end with Gakpo’s goals. As the match unfolded, Leeds United representatives were in Eindhoven, ready to whisk Gakpo away if he scored twice. The narrative of this transfer saga was as gripping off the pitch as Gakpo’s performances on it. Ultimately, he stayed with PSV for another season before securing a move to Liverpool in the winter transfer window of the 2022/23 season.

Lessons from the Transfer Saga

This saga illustrates several key points about modern football. First, the impact of Financial Fair Play regulations cannot be understated. Designed to ensure clubs’ financial health, these rules have a profound effect on transfer strategies and club planning. Manchester United’s inability to secure Gakpo, despite mutual interest, highlights the challenges clubs face in balancing ambition with financial compliance.

Secondly, the role of player autonomy and personal decision-making processes in transfers often goes underappreciated. Gakpo’s method of deciding his future might seem unconventional, yet it reflects a personal approach to career decisions that blend professional aspirations with personal beliefs.

As we look at Gakpo’s journey, it’s clear that the road to the top is fraught with unexpected turns and twists, much like the matches that capture the hearts of fans worldwide. While Manchester United missed out on a promising talent, Gakpo’s eventual move to Liverpool proved that every setback might just set the stage for a different, perhaps destined, opportunity.

In conclusion, while Manchester United’s plans were thwarted by FFP, Cody Gakpo’s career trajectory serves as a reminder of the intricate dance between regulations, personal decisions, and the unpredictable nature of football. It’s a narrative that adds another layer of intrigue to the beautiful game, as reported by ESPN NL.