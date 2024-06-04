Report: Liverpool Not Interested in £51m Defender Despite Fabrizio Romano Claims

Liverpool’s Summer Plans Take Interesting Twist Following Fabrizio Romano Claims

As many are now aware, Liverpool are set to priorities signing a defender this summer. With the departure of Joel Matip and the contract situation hanging over Virgil Van Dijk, the Reds are expected to spend considerable cash on this department.

On top of that there is ongoing speculation surrounding Ibou Konate with a potential move to PSG and also a lot of rumours about Saudi Pro League clubs eyeing a move for Joe Gomez this summer, too. All of these factors have led Liverpool to being linked with the likes of Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho, Chelsea’s Levi Colwill and Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie.

Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio has also been a name linked with a switch to Anfield for a few windows now and the Reds were reportedly ‘monitoring’ the 22-year-old but apparently that isn’t the case after all.

Fabrizio Romano’s Claims

The transfer guru is normally pretty nailed on with his reports, but it appears he could be wide of the mark on this occasion. Speaking on X yesterday, Romano claimed: “Liverpool and Manchester United have been monitoring Goncalo Inacio ahead of the summer transfer window. His release clause is €60m.”

This obviously had a lot of Liverpool supporters excited about the prospect of signing Inacio, who has been on many people’s radar for a long time now. However, as mentioned before this likely will not be the case.

David Lynch’s Response

Reliable Liverpool journalist, David Lynch, has since poured cold water on the rumours in an article for This is Anfield, claiming: “Despite reports to the contrary, Goncalo Inacio isn’t on Liverpool’s defensive shortlist this summer.”

Despite reports to the contrary, Goncalo Inacio isn't on Liverpool's defensive shortlist this summer. https://t.co/bu0QyRhclQ — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) June 4, 2024

Lynch also explains the reasons behind why these rumours have surfaced, saying: “The latest links are thought to be an attempt to generate interest in a player who has long been touted as Premier League bound.” This suggests that it could be another case of a player’s agent trying to put their client in the shop window ahead of a busy summer transfer window.

Therefore, it is expected that Liverpool will turn their attention to the targets that have previously been mentioned, like Levi Colwill or Willian Pacho, for example.

What do Liverpool Need?

Reports suggest that Liverpool are looking for a left-sided defender, that would also be capable of slotting in at left-back, if needed. That perfectly explains the reasons behind Pacho, Colwill and Hincapie’s links to Anfield, but also shows why Romano’s report of Liverpool’s interest wasn’t initially seen as hugely unlikely.

It remains to be seen who is Liverpool’s number one target this summer, but I definitely expect it to be someone in this area of the pitch who can come in and learn from Virgil Van Dijk and also take Kostas Tsimikas’ place as a potential left-back.