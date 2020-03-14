Report: Liverpool to be named Premier League champions

It seems likely that Liverpool will be named Premier League champions without officially winning the title.

A report from the Daily Telegraph says that Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champs even if the 2019-20 season is canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Premier League has called an emergency meeting of its 20 clubs this coming Thursday to decide what will happen to the rest of the season and per the report there is “little ­opposition to awarding Jurgen Klopp’s men their first English title for 30 years.”

Liverpool currently sit 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with nine games to go, as Man City in second place can only get a maximum of 30 points if they win their remaining 10 games.

Right now the plan is to resume games on April 4 but there is serious doubt that games could continue as the virus is set to hit its peak in the UK in May.

Even though West Ham’s vice-chairman Karren Brady has called for the current season to be ‘null and void’ while there are plenty of other options on the table.

The league could be extended until the end of June or canceled altogether but if the decision isn’t unanimous then a vote between PL clubs would need 14 out of 20 clubs to agree on a plan for it to come into place.

