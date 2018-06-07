Report: Liverpool, Lyon agree $77m fee for French wizard Fekir
Liverpool’s links with Nabil Fekir are developing into a move, with a medical expected at Anfield by Friday.
L’Equipe is reporting that Lyon and Liverpool have agreed an approximately $77 million deal for the French attacker who turns 25 just after the World Cup.
[ MORE: Juve signs Costa ]
Fekir has been with Lyon since 2011, breaking into the first team in 2013 and recording 57 goals and 37 assists in 153 appearances with the club.
His 18-goal, 7-assist run in Ligue 1’s 2017-18 campaign was his best since recording 13 and 12 in 2014-15.
Fekir is very versatile, able to play as a center forward, attacking midfielder, and on either wing, though he’s been most prolific as at the front of a midfield in a 4-2-3-1.
A move would call into question Fekir’s participation in Saturday’s France friendly against the United States, Les Bleus’ final warm-up for Russia.
NO RESPECT!
@NabilFekir fires @OL into an early lead against @PSG_English. #OLPSG pic.twitter.com/i8dDpYCVTf
— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 21, 2018