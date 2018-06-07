Report: Liverpool, Lyon agree $77m fee for French wizard Fekir

Liverpool’s links with Nabil Fekir are developing into a move, with a medical expected at Anfield by Friday.

L’Equipe is reporting that Lyon and Liverpool have agreed an approximately $77 million deal for the French attacker who turns 25 just after the World Cup.

Fekir has been with Lyon since 2011, breaking into the first team in 2013 and recording 57 goals and 37 assists in 153 appearances with the club.

His 18-goal, 7-assist run in Ligue 1’s 2017-18 campaign was his best since recording 13 and 12 in 2014-15.

Fekir is very versatile, able to play as a center forward, attacking midfielder, and on either wing, though he’s been most prolific as at the front of a midfield in a 4-2-3-1.

A move would call into question Fekir’s participation in Saturday’s France friendly against the United States, Les Bleus’ final warm-up for Russia.



