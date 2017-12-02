Report: New list emerges of Giants prospects that fit Marlins' bill

In discussions for Giancarlo Stanton, the Marlins have reportedly given the Giants a list of four top prospects they like...

SAN FRANCISCO - The Marlins have apparently come up with a final list of Giants prospects they like, and it shows they're aiming high.

According to Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald, the Marlins, in discussions for Giancarlo Stanton, are focused on some combination of Tyler Beede, Chris Shaw, Heliot Ramos and Aramis Garcia, four of the Giants' top 10 prospects. Beede, Shaw and Ramos are three of the organization's four best prospects on most lists, and the majority of evaluators view Ramos as their top minor leaguer. According to Spencer, Joe Panik could also be part of any package.

The inclusion of Ramos, last summer's first-round pick, is noteworthy. The 18-year-old impressed in his first taste of professional ball and many evaluators believe he would be a top 10 pick if the draft was held again. The Giants believe Ramos can be a five-tool center fielder, with some in the organization comparing him to Yoenis Cespedes, but he is likely at least three years away from being ready for big league action. The Marlins would be smart to hold the line at Ramos, and the Giants likely would view that as a reasonable return, given Stanton's status as the NL MVP.

Garcia, a power-hitting catcher, is also a new name. Injuries have slowed his development and he has always been viewed as a likely trade chip since he's permanently blocked by Buster Posey. Shaw and Beede have previously been rumored to be on the Marlins' wish list, along with Panik, who still seems an odd choice given Dee Gordon's presence in Miami.

There appears to be no timetable for a decision from the Marlins. Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Stanton's representatives were meeting with St. Louis Cardinals officials on Friday night. Those same representatives quizzed Brian Sabean and Bobby Evans on Thursday in Los Angeles.