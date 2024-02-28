Report: Lions won't tender Khalil Dorsey as an exclusive rights free agent

Defensive back Khalil Dorsey is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Lions are not going to tender Dorsey a contract as an exclusive rights free agent. Doing so would keep Dorsey from negotiating with other clubs, but he will now be free to find a new home elsewhere in the league.

Dorsey spent time on the Lions practice squad in 2022 and played in 13 games during the 2023 regular season. He returned 12 kickoffs for 244 yards, made 11 tackles, and caught a 31-yard pass on a fake punt.

Dorsey also played in six games and made two tackles for the Ravens in 2020.