Report: Lions were in on the Trey Lance trade talks

Trey Lance is now a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas swooped in and traded a 2024 fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

The 49ers had lost interest in further developing Lance, whom they traded multiple picks to acquire in the draft less than three years ago. Lance lost the No. 2 QB spot in San Francisco to journeyman Sam Darnold.

Per one report, the Detroit Lions were at least somewhat involved in the trade discussion with the 49ers surrounding Lance.

In her post on X (formerly Twitter), Russini mentioned the Lions “showed interest” in Lance, but did not elaborate beyond that. She also noted that the 49ers desired to trade the quarterback to an AFC team and mentioned the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens as other teams that were involved in the trade discussion.

The Lions were strongly rumored to be interested in Lance as a prospect back in the 2021 draft. That was GM Brad Holmes’ first year in Detroit.

