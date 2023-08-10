Report: The Lions are waiving OL Logan Stenberg

The Logan Stenberg experiment in Detroit is coming to an end. As first reported by Eric Woodyard of ESPN and confirmed by an independent source, the Lions are waiving the interior offensive lineman in advance of Friday’s preseason matchup with the New York Giants.

Stenberg was a fourth-round pick out of Kentucky in the 2020 NFL draft. He spent most of his three seasons in Detroit as a backup guard, with three starts — all in 2022.

He’d been repping all of training camp with the final group of offensive linemen. Stenberg had fallen behind, among others, fifth-round rookie Colby Sorsdal and undrafted rookie Brad Cecil in the training camp pecking order.

