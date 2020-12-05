Report: Lions will waive WR Marvin Hall

A report from Mike Garafolo of NFL.com indicates that the Detroit Lions are planning to waive speedy reserve wide receiver Marvin Hall.

It’s an interesting surprise to dump Hall with just five games left in the season. The 27-year-old is playing out an expiring contract with the Lions and Hall has started the last four games while starters Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola have dealt with injuries.

Hall is known for his field-stretching speed, a dynamic no other Lions wideouts bring. He has 17 catches for 290 yards and two TDs on the season, his second in Detroit. He also spent two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

Garafolo indicates the team wants to see what it has in younger talents. That would indicate more opportunities for rookie Quintez Cephus and CB convert Jamal Agnew. The team also has Victor Bolden and Tom Kennedy on the practice squad. All are 25 or younger.