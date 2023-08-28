Report: Lions to waive Adrian Martinez, leaving two QBs on 53-player roster

The Lions are waiving quarterback Adrian Martinez, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

That will leave starter Jared Goff and backup Teddy Bridgewater as the only quarterbacks on the 53-player roster. Bridgewater signed Aug. 7.

Rookie Hendon Hooker will begin the season on the reserve/non-football injury list and is not expected to play this season as he rehabs from a torn ACL. Veteran Nate Sudfeld tore his ACL and is headed to season-ending injured reserve, per Birkett.

Martinez, a rookie free agent, played 47 snaps in two preseason games. He went 9-of-18 for 76 yards.

He played at Nebraska and Kansas State in his college career.

Martinez could return to the practice squad.