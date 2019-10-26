Report: Lions, Titans among teams showing interest in Kenyan Drake

The Titans and Lions are among several teams who have talked to the Dolphins about Kenyan Drake, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins want at least a fourth-round pick for the running back, per Jackson, but the offers thus far haven’t been anywhere close to that.

The Dolphins got a fourth-round choice for Jay Ajayi in a 2017 trade with the Eagles.

Drake is in the final year of his contract, scheduled to make $2.025 million in base salary.

With the Dolphins tanking, and Drake scheduled to become a free agent in March, it makes sense for Miami to deal him if they can get anything worthwhile for him.

But will they? Or will they settle for anything they can get?

Drake leads the Dolphins with 47 carries for 174 yards, but his 3.7 yards per carry this season is the lowest of his career and exactly a yard short of what he averaged per carry in his first three seasons. He has 22 receptions, which is second on the team behind receiver Preston Williams, for 174 yards.