Report: Lions to tender RFA Brock Wright, want to re-sign Anthony Pittman

The Lions are working to keep at least two of their pending restricted free agents.

Per multiple reports, Detroit will tender restricted free agent tight end Brock Wright at the right of first refusal level. Should Wright play on the tender in 2024, he will make $2.985 million.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press also notes that Detroit will not tender linebacker Anthony Pittman, but the Lions would like to re-sign him for the coming season.

Wright caught 13 passes for 91 yards in 2023, appearing in 14 games. He also had a 29-yard reception in two postseason games.

In 41 games with 19 starts for Detroit, Wright has 43 career receptions for 424 yards with seven TDs.

Pittman has been a key special teams player for Detroit over the last three seasons. He played 80 percent of the unit's snaps in 2023, recording four total tackles. He has appeared in 17 games in each of the last three years, playing 86 percent of special teams snaps in 2021 and 79 percent in 2022.

A report earlier this week indicated Detroit will not tender cornerback Jerry Jacobs as an RFA. The Lions also have long snapper Scott Daly, cornerback Khalil Dorsey, and defensive tackle Benito Jones as pending RFAs.