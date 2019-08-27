Report: Lions signing former AAF quarterback Luis Perez

The Detroit Lions are adding a quarterback to the roster for the final week of the preseason.

According to Adam Caplan of Sirius XM NFL Radio, the Lions are signing former Philadelphia Eagles and AAF quarterback Luis Perez.

Perez spent a month with the Eagles earlier this offseason following the collapse of the AAF. Perez had been one of the more intriguing quarterbacks in the start-up league before it prematurely ended its introductory season. Perez threw for 1,460 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions for the Birmingham Iron. He also ran for 75 yards on 24 carries.

Perez will join fellow AAF alum Josh Johnson as one of five quarterbacks on the Lions’ roster. With Matthew Stafford unlikely to play in the final preseason game, Perez could be additional depth along with Johnson, Tom Savage and David Fales and get a quick look as a possible future practice squad consideration.