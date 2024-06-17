Report: Lions sign UFL’s Bates to 2-year deal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a dominating season in the UFL for the Michigan Panthers, kicker Jake Bates won’t have to look far to find his next job.

The Detroit Lions are reportedly in talks of signing Bates to a two-year deal. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bates was named to the All-UFL team this season after he nailed 17 of his 22 field goal attempts, including a 64-yard game-winner in Week 1 against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Ford Field. He also made another long-range kick a few weeks later when he connected on a 62-yarder.

It was understood that Bates would be signed to an NFL roster following that kick. The NFL record currently stands at 66 yards and is held by the Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker, who also made the kick at Ford Field.

Bates reportedly also visited with the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Commanders before deciding to join the Lions, according to Schefter.

The details of the deal have yet to be released. The Lions currently have two other kickers on the roster in rookie James Turner from the University of Michigan and veteran Mike Badgley who has been with Detroit for the past two seasons.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.