Report: Lions sign TE Zach Ertz ahead of NFC title game vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Detroit Lions are going big or going home.

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz signed with the Lions ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning, citing sources. Ertz will start on the practice squad with "plans to potentially elevate him" for Sunday's big game, Pelissero added.

The 33-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion. He most recently started seven games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 but asked to be released so he could look to sign with a contender.

He found one in Detroit, and likely will go all-in to secure his second ring.

This story will be updated.

