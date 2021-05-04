Report: Lions sign former XFL long snapper Scott Daly

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
There is a new challenger to the throne long held by Don Muhlbach in Detroit. The Lions have signed another long snapper to compete with the Pro Bowl veteran.

Per his agent, Paul Sheehy at Pro Star Sports, former XFL long snapper Scott Daly has signed with the Lions. Daly played collegiately at Notre Dame and also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys before venturing to both the AAF and the XFL before each league ceased operations.

Muhlbach is back in Detroit for his 18th season with the Lions, returning as he’s done for over a decade on a one-year contract with a slight pay increase over last season. He’s been one of the NFL’s best long snappers for years.

Daly does not officially appear on the Lions roster as of press time.

