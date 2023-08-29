Report: Lions shopping around for a new kicker

As the NFL 53-man roster deadline looms, the Detroit Lions are one of several teams looking for a potential upgrade at kicker. A report from Dianna Russini from The Athletic includes the Lions with a few other teams that are all “making calls around the league” to find a better kicking option.

The Lions currently have Riley Patterson as the placekicker after waiving former XFL standout Parker Romo. Patterson had a rough preseason finale, however; the third-year kicker came up short on a 53-yard field goal attempt and also shanked an extra point. He sorely lacks reliable range, making just three of his eight career attempts beyond 48 yards in his two seasons split between Detroit (2021) and Jacksonville (2022).

The kicker market is busy!

Teams currently making calls around the league looking for opportunities to trade for kickers:

Rams, Lions, Titans, 49ers, and Broncos — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 29, 2023

The kicking market has been active already. The Cleveland Browns traded a 2025 draft pick to the Chargers for Dustin Hopkins, pulling the plug on 2022 fourth-rounder Cade York after another erratic preseason. The Lions’ primary kicker in 2022, Michael Badgley, has been cut twice since the Lions released him at the start of training camp, too.

