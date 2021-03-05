Report: Lions restructure Jamie Collins’ contract

Charean Williams
·1 min read

The Lions created some extra salary cap space Friday.

They restructured the contract of linebacker Jamie Collins, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Collins, 32, was entering the second year of a three-year deal. He was scheduled to make $8.8 million in base salary and count $11.3 million against the cap.

The Lions added voidable years to lower his cap number, per Garafolo.

Collins made 101 tackles, an interception, a sack, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles in his first season in Detroit in 2020.

In his eight NFL seasons, Collins has 676 tackles, 11 interceptions, 25.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles and 36 pass breakups.

Report: Lions restructure Jamie Collins’ contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Lions LB Jamie Collins will restructure his contract to create cap room

    Collins had 101 tackles and forced three fumbles in 2020

  • Lions get almost $3 million more than expected in cap carryover money

    Lions get almost $3 million more than expected in cap carryover money from 2020 into 2021

  • Detroit Lions begin WR makeover by signing Tyrell Williams, more moves to come

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have agreed to a deal with wide receiver Tyrell Williams on a one-year, $6.2 million deal.

  • Report: Detroit Lions clear cap space by restructuring LB Jamie Collins' contract

    Before the restructure, linebacker Jamie Collins was set to count $11.3 million against the Detroit Lions' cap this fall, with $7 million guaranteed.

  • Jaylen Waddle prefers Mac Jones over Tua Tagovailoa, too

    Another top Alabama wide receiver prospect says he prefers Mac Jones to Tua Tagovailoa

  • Chris Simms’ 2021 Draft QB Rankings: why Trevor Lawrence is not the No. 1 pick

    On Wednesday’s PFT Live Chris Simms revealed his highly awaited list of top six quarterbacks of the 2021 class and many were surprised to see where Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence fell on the list. Check out the video above to see where he ended up and why. Be sure to subscribe to Chris Simms Unbuttoned for

  • The 9 most dangerous “buyer beware” offensive free agents in 2021

    Not every free agent signing is a sure thing. Here are nine players that carry some risk on the offensive side of the football.

  • Todd McShay's new 2021 NFL Mock Draft has Patriots taking elite defensive prospect

    ESPN expect Todd McShay just posted his third 2021 NFL Mock Draft, and he projects the Patriots to select an elite defensive prospect in the first round.

  • Patience will pay off for the Steelers in the free-agent market

    The Steelers might not be shut out of free agency when it's all said and done.

  • ESPN’s Todd McShay sends new RB to Bills in latest 2021 mock draft

    Buffalo Bills select Clemson RB Travis Etienne in latest 2021 NFL Draft mock.

  • Amanda Nunes reigns in a league of her own as UFC's only dual champion

    Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.

  • UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya comes in light for chance to be champ-champ

    Saturday's championship heavy fight card is set now that the UFC 259 weigh-in results are official. All three title fights got the green light on Friday with all six athletes in the championship bouts stepping on the scale within the first 25 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window. While UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz weighed in at 205 pounds on the nose, the top end of the limit, his opponent took a remarkedly different approach. When most fighters get as big as possible and then have a drastic weight cut during fight week, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya didn't follow the norm. He stepped on the scale at 200.5 pounds, pizza box in hand, in his quest to become a two-division champion. The UFC 259 co-main event features double-champ Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. Nunes was first to the scale on Friday, weighing 145 pounds. Anderson was the last title fight athlete to the scale, weighing 144.5 pounds for the title tilt. The third championship bout on the UFC 259 fight card features bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan making the first defense of his belt. He'll square off against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling after both easily made weight. Yan tipped the scale at 135 pounds; Sterling at 134.5 pounds. Askar Askarov misses weight for UFC 259 All but two fighters weighed in during the first 30 minutes of the two-hour window. Askar Askarov and Kennedy Nzechukwu had yet to weigh in with one hour and 30 minutes left. Askarov took to the scale with about an hour left during the weigh-in window. He missed weight by one pound, weighing 127 pounds for his flyweight fight with Joseph Benavidez. If Benavidez's team agrees to the bout, Askarov would likely forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Benavidez to keep the bout intact. Nzechukwu was the final fighter scheduled on the card to the scale, making weight for his bout with just under an hour left during the weigh-in window. Glover Teixeira makes weight as UFC 259 main event back-up Light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira stepped on the scale after Nzechukwu, weighing 204.5 pounds. He will serve as an emergency back-up if anything happens to either of the UFC 259 main event fighters. It's not often that a fighter pulls out after weigh-ins, although it has become a bigger concern during the pandemic, as COVID-19 protocols have forced several fighters out on the day of the event. TRENDING > Dana White says UFC will be first to open up to Texas crowds UFC 259 weigh-in results UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya (200.5 pounds) UFC 259 Main Card (10p ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (205) vs Israel Adesanya (200.5)Co-Main Event - Women’s Featherweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (145) vs Megan Anderson (144.5)Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan (135) vs Aljamain Sterling (134.5)Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (156) vs Drew Dober (156)Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (206) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206) UFC 259 Prelims (8p ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Bantamweight Bout: Dominick Cruz (136) vs Casey Kenney (136)Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (135.5) vs Kyler Phillips (136)Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs Askar Askarov (127)Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5) UFC 259 Early Prelims (5:30p ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs Jordan Espinosa (126)Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs Carlos Ulberg (205)Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady (170.5) vs Jake Matthews (169.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza (116) vs Amanda Lemos (116)Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic (156) vs Aalon Cruz (155)Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Trevin Jones (134.5) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Israel Adesanya comes in light for shot at Jan Blachowicz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook announces his playing career is over after 15 NHL seasons

    After 15 NHL seasons, Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook announced that he is officially hanging up the skates due to injuries.

  • Hawks fire Lloyd Pierce, name Nate McMillan as interim head coach

    The Hawks reportedly hope that assistant coach and Pierce ally Nate McMillan will take on the interim role.

  • Buddy Hield receives warning for egregious flop in Kings-Blazers game

    Try as he may, Buddy Hield couldn't get away with this ridiculous flop against the Trail Blazers.

  • Report: Blake Griffin agrees to buyout with Pistons, becomes unrestricted free agent

    Griffin has reportedly drawn interest from most of the top playoff contenders.

  • 2020-21 Knicks midseason grades for entire team and Tom Thibodeau

    The Knicks enter the midpoint of this 2020-21 NBA season far exceeding expectations, with a record that puts them in playoff contention.

  • Report: Lakers, Clippers, Nets, Warriors, Heat and Trail Blazers interested in Blake Griffin after buyout

    The Blake Griffin sweepstakes are open.

  • Tom Wilson is not concerned about Trent Frederic matching up with Alex Ovechkin

    Trent Frederic got under the skin of Alex Ovechkin on Wednesday, but Tom Wilson is not all that concerned about if Ovechkin can handle Frederic in the rematch (7 p.m., NBC Sports Washington).

  • Washington officially releases Alex Smith after Comeback Player of the Year season

    Alex Smith offered insight last month into his comeback and a lack of support from the team.