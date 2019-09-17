Report: Lions releasing Josh Johnson

There’s been a lot of big news about quarterbacks over the last few days, but not every move involving a signal caller lands as a front page headline.

The Lions are reportedly making one of those smaller moves. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is releasing journeyman Josh Johnson.

Johnson signed with the Lions in August after Tom Savage was injured in a preseason game and wound up outlasting Savage on cutdown day. Johnson has spent time with 13 NFL teams and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him add to that total or renew acquaintances with one of his old teams before the season is out.

Johnson’s departure leaves the Lions with undrafted rookie David Blough as the only quarterback behind Matthew Stafford. Blough was acquired in a trade with the Browns at the end of the preseason.