Report: Lions releasing cornerback DeShawn Shead

The Detroit Lions are releasing cornerback Deshawn Shead, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Shead signed with the Lions this offseason after he was released by Seattle. He had spent most of last season on the physically unable to perform list of the Seahawks after surgery to repair a torn ACL sustained in the playoffs in January 2017. Shead’s contract tolled and rolled over to this season due to his stay on the PUP list, but Seattle gave him the chance to hit full free agency.

Shead played in just two preseason games for the Lions, recording four tackles against the Oakland Raiders, and three tackles and a pass defended against the Cleveland Browns.

Given Seattle’s issues with cornerback depth – including their plan to place Bryon Maxwell on injured reserve – Shead could get a call from the Seahawks if he’s back to full health. He’s appeared in 54 career games for Seattle with 22 starts.