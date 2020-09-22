Report: Lions to release RB Jonathan Williams from the practice squad

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Detroit Lions are releasing running back Jonathan Williams from the practice squad.

Williams was added during training camp for depth as the Lions were dealing with several injuries at running back. D’Andre Swift getting healthy took Willams’ opportunity to make the 53-man roster away, but after Bo Scarbrough was placed on injured reserve Williams found a spot on the Lions practice squad.

During Week 1, Williams was a protected practice squad member and received a game day elevation but was declared inactive when it came time to play. The following week, the Lions elected to protect running back Kerrith Whyte, who had presumedly passed Williams on the depth chart.

With four heathy running backs on the active roster, Whyte ahead on the practice squad depth chart, and Scarbrough eligible to return from injured reserve after this weekend’s game, Williams spot on the roster became vulnerable and likely led to them parting ways.

The Lions have yet to acknowledge this move, so we do not know the corresponding practice squad roster transaction at this time. But with Kenny Wiggins also being moved off the practice squad last Saturday — replacing Joe Dahl on the 53-man roster — the Lions have two open spots they can fill.