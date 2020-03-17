The Lions are making a change to their linebacking corps.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team is releasing Devon Kennard on Tuesday.

Kennard signed a three-year deal with the Lions in 2018 and dropping him now creates over $5.6 million in cap space for the Lions this season. Kennard started 30 games over the last two seasons and recorded 104 tackles, 14 sacks and a forced fumble during that time.

The Lions have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Nick Williams and quarterback Chase Daniel since the negotiating window opened on Monday. They also released right tackle Rick Wagner last week. Wagner has since signed with the Packers.

UPDATE 1:13 p.m. ET: Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Lions will part ways with Kennard, but are trying to trade him before releasing him.

Report: Lions release Devon Kennard originally appeared on Pro Football Talk