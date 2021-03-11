Report: Lions will release CB Justin Coleman

It appears Justin Coleman’s time in Detroit is coming to an abrupt end. A report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, quickly echoed by other sources, indicates the Lions will release the slot cornerback after just two seasons in Detroit.

Coleman played the first two years of a four-year, $36 million contract signed as a free agent prior to the 2019 season. The former Seahawks standout was expected to solidify the slot corner position in Detroit, but it just did not come together as expected. Coleman struggled with penalties and missed tackles, as well as speedy receivers, in 2019. Those issues were more prevalent in 2020, a season that also saw Coleman miss five games with an injury.

The Lions will save at least $4.94 million in cap room in 2021 as a result of the anticipated move. The savings goes up to $9 million if the team designates Coleman as a post-June 1st cut when he is officially released. He was due $8.95 million in base salary in both 2021 and 2022.