Report: Lions QB Matthew Stafford has partially torn ligament in thumb

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has a partially torn ligament in the thumb on his throwing hand, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Stafford had X-rays on his thumb on Sunday after injuring his thumb in the first quarter of the Lions’ win over the Washington Football Team. He remained in the game, completing 24-of-33 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns in the 30-27 victory.

Stafford was confident after the game that he would have a good chance to play despite the issue moving forward.

“I did get some X-rays after the game and they were negative,” Stafford said. “No fractures or breaks in there. A couple, I’m sure, tests throughout the week but, you know, I’m going to do everything I can to be out there. I’m going to do what I can. So I like my chances.”

Those tests revealed the partial tear of the ligament. With Stafford being able to play out the remainder of the game against Washington without significant issue would seem to indicate he indeed does have a good chance to playing through the injury this week against the Carolina Panthers.

