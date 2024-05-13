Report: Lions QB Jared Goff signs 4-year $212 million extension for richest deal in team history

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is staying put.

Goff is signing a four-year, $212 million extension that includes $170 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal makes him the highest-paid player in Lions history and one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that the contract keeps Goff in Detroit until 2027 with an option for 2028.

Goff led the Lions to a division title, their first playoff win in 32 years, and divisional playoff win to get to the NFC Championship. Overall he has led the Lions to a 20-7 record in their last 27 games.

Goff was the Rams' first overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft and led the franchise to Super Bowl LIII, a loss to the Patriots.

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 30: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions throws the ball during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

He was sent to Detroit in March, 2021, when the Lions traded all-time passing leader Matthew Stafford to the Rams for him in a blockbuster package that included draft picks.

This past season - his best with the Lions - he passed for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Goff is the latest Lion amid a flurry of contract extensions after Detroit's history-making season. Earlier this off-season tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also received new contracts.

Another done deal in Detroit: Lions are signing QB Jared Goff to a four-year, $212 million contract extension that includes $170 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN.



Goff now goes from former No. 1 overall pick to highest-paid Lion in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/FKlQuGDf8M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2024



