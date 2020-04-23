Report: Lions plan on moving to fifth overall pick

The Dolphins may have wanted to move up to the third pick tonight without giving up the fifth.

But they may not be able to pull that off.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Lions are “making plans for having the No. 5 overall selection,” which is the pick the Dolphins earned last year.

There have been multiple reports and rumors that the Dolphins are more interested in a tackle than a quarterback, wanting someone from the group which includes Mekhi Becton, Jedrick Wills, Tristan Wirfs, and Andrew Thomas.

The Giants, picking fourth, are also said to be interested in one of those blockers, so moving ahead of them would guarantee a team their pick.

If, in fact, that’s what ends up happening.

The Lions have multiple needs on defense, and moving back a few spots would still allow them to add a Derrick Brown or a Jeffrey Okudah or an Isaiah Simmons, and if they deal with the Dolphins that would mean adding another asset later in the draft.

