Report: Lions "optimistic" C.J. Gardner-Johnson didn't suffer season-ending injury

There is some positive news out of Detroit on the injury front.

Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Lions trainers are "optimistic" that defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson did not suffer a season-ending knee injury during Monday's practice.

Gardner-Johnson went down during team drills, with Birkett noting he stayed on the ground for more than five minutes until two trainers helped him to his feet. Gardner-Johnson then did not put pressure on his right leg as he made his way to the cart that took him off the field.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Gardner-Johnson is scheduled to undergo further tests on Monday.

But it’s a relief for Detroit that Gardner-Johnson should not be sidelined for the year. After spending last season with the Eagles, Gardner-Johnson signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Lions in March.