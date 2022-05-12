Report: Lions will open the 2022 season hosting the Philadelphia Eagles

We’ll learn the full 2022 schedule when the NFL Network reveals it in a primetime broadcast on Thursday night, but a well-sourced leak reveals the Detroit Lions fate for Week 1.

Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener. It’s the first leak for Detroit’s schedule to get widespread confirmation.

The Eagles open the 2022 season at the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m., an NFL source told The Inquirer.

It’s an early chance for the Lions to avenge their worst outing of the 2021 campaign. Philadelphia smoked Detroit, 44-6, in Week 8 in Ford Field last year. In that game, the Eagles ran for more yards (236) than the Lions total offense produced (228).

