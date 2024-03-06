Report: Lions will not tender RFA Jerry Jacobs

The Lions are going to let one of their restricted free agents hit the open market.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Detroit will not tender cornerback Jerry Jacobs, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Jacobs joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He’s appeared in 40 games with 29 starts over the last three seasons, recording 23 passes defensed and four interceptions.

Jacobs tore his ACL late in the 2021 season but was back playing in October 2022. He then appeared in 15 games with 12 starts in 2023, finishing the season with 55 total tackles, eight passes defensed, and three interceptions.