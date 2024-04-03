Report: Lions matching 49ers’ 3-year, $12 millon offer to RFA TE Brock Wright

The San Francisco 49ers’ latest move of the free agency period in the NFL offseason addressed the tight end position. The 49ers reportedly extended a 3-year, $12 million offer sheet to Detroit Lions restricted free agent tight end Brock Wright.

The Lions had until Wednesday to match the 49ers offer and they made their decision. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Lions matched the 3-year, $12 million offer to Wright. The Lions tight end initially received a $2.965 million restricted free-agent tender.

Source: The #Lions have decided to match the 3-year, $12M offer to RFA TE Brock Wright from the #49ers. pic.twitter.com/a79l63YON6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2024

Wright has played in 41 games in three seasons with the Lions after going undrafted out of Notre Dame. Wright has recorded 43 catches for 424 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.

The 49ers will have to go back to the drawing board for the tight end position this offseason. Former backup tight end Charlie Woener departed from San Francisco for Atlanta in free agency. Behind George Kittle, second-year players Brayden Willis and Cam Latu round out the 49ers’ tight end room.

