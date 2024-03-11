Report: Lions, Marcus Davenport agree to one-year deal

Defensive end Marcus Davenport is set to leave the Vikings for a divisional rival.

NFL Media reports that Davenport has agreed to sign with the Lions. It's a one-year deal in the Motor City for him.

Davenport joined the Vikings last year after spending five seasons with the Saints. Davenport appeared in four games before suffering an ankle injury that put him on injured reserve and he missed the rest of the season.

Davenport had seven tackles and two sacks before his injury. He had 142 tackles, 21.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during his time in New Orleans.