Report: Lions will host free agent CB Nickell Robey-Coleman on Monday

The Lions training camp competition at slot cornerback hasn’t exactly thrived through the first 10 practice sessions. The lack of a surefire winner of the ongoing trials could be leading the Lions to look outside Detroit for some help.

According to Josina Anderson, the Lions will host veteran slot CB Nickell Robey-Coleman for a free agent visit on Monday.

Robey-Coleman, 29, played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He spent the three prior seasons as the primary slot corner for the Los Angeles Rams, where Lions GM Brad Holmes and assistant GM Ray Agnew both worked in the front office.

Detroit’s current slot corner situation is a little murky. Free agent Corn Elder signed this offseason, but he’s not off to a flying start in Detroit and has been getting some reps on the outside. Mike Ford has taken a lot of first-team reps in the slot with mixed results but some promise. In Friday’s practice session, undrafted rookie A.J. Parker even worked with the first-team defense as the nickel back.