Report: Lions to hire new DL coach and defensive run game coordinator

There is an assistant coaching shakeup on the Lions staff coming. According to Diana Russini of The Athletic, the Lions are adding a defensive run game coordinator and defensive line coach to the mix.

Russini reported that the Lions are hiring Titans assistant coach Terrell Williams to be Detroit’s defensive run game coordinator and DL coach. Williams is currently serving as a coach for hte American team at the Senior Bowl.

The 2023 Lions did not have a defensive run game coordinator. They do still have their defensive line coach, John Scott, under employment as of the time of the report. Scott joined the Lions for the 2023 season after serving as a defensive coach for the Penn State football program. There is no word on Scott’s status.

As for Williams, he has been with the Titans since the 2018 season, serving as Tennessee’s DL coach. The title of assistant head coach was added for the 2023 season. Before that, he worked in Miami. That includes a stint with Lions head coach Dan Campbell in 2015 when Campbell was the interim head coach for the Dolphins.

