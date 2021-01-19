Report: Lions to hire Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator
Dan Campbell is bringing Aaron Glenn with him to Detroit.
Campbell, the new Lions head coach, will hire Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Glenn and Campbell have worked together on the Saints’ staff for the last five years.
The 48-year-old Glenn was a first-round draft pick of the Jets in 1994 and had a 15-year NFL playing career. This will be his first coordinator job after seven seasons as an assistant coach.
