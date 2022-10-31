At 1-6 and with the league’s worst defense, the Lions have made a move on their coaching staff.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the team has fired defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant.

Pleasant joined the Detroit staff when head coach Dan Campbell was hired in 2021. He previously was the Rams’ cornerbacks coach under Sean McVay from 2017-2020. He worked with McVay with Washington from 2013-2016.

The Lions’ defense has struggled all year, as the unit currently ranks last in points allowed and yards allowed. On Sunday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for 382 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Tyreek Hill caught 12 passes for 188 yards. Receiver Jaylen Waddle caught eight passes for 106 yards with a pair of TDs.

Campbell has said that he believes in defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, saying at the beginning of the month that he feels Glenn is the right man for the job to turn around Detroit’s defense.

Since taking over as head coach Campbell is 4-19-1.

The Lions will play the Packers for the first time this season in Week Nine.

Report: Lions fire DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant originally appeared on Pro Football Talk