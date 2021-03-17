Report: Lions finalizing a trade for Rams DL Michael Brockers

Lions GM Brad Holmes was a busy man on Tuesday night. Holmes and the Lions agreed to a trade with his old employer, the Los Angeles Rams, for veteran defensive tackle Michael Brockers.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network was the first to break the news.

Exact details of the return compensation are not yet available. Brockers was the Rams first-round pick in 2012 out of LSU and has been a fixture in the starting lineup ever since. He can play either DE or DT at 6-5 and 305 pounds, which would fit in with new Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s expected scheme. Brockers, 30, had 51 tackles and five sacks in 15 games in 2020 for Los Angeles.

Holmes was the director of collegiate scouting for the Rams when they selected Brockers in 2012. He was the first first-round pick for GM Les Snead and Holmes.

