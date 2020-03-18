Report: Lions finalizing deal with Jeff Driskel

The Broncos are close to signing Jeff Driskel as their backup quarterback, Mike Klis of 9Sports reports.

He will backup Drew Lock.

Driskel spent most of last season in Detroit.

The Bengals cut Driskel on Sept. 11. Six days later, he signed with the Lions.

Driskel, 26, started three games for the Lions last season.

Driskel impressed Broncos General Manager John Elway in a 2016 preseason game when Driskel was with the 49ers, per Klis. He went 6-for-7 for 66 yards and had an 11-yard run against the Broncos.

A sixth-round choice of the Bengals in 2016, Driskel has played 12 games and started eight in his career. He has 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

