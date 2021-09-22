Report: Lions fielding trade calls for LB Jamie Collins

Could we have seen the last of Jamie Collins in a Detroit Lions uniform?

That is a distinct possibility after multiple reports surfaced on Wednesday afternoon that the Lions have taken trade calls inquiring about Collins and are exploring their possible trade options on the veteran linebacker. Both Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network issued similar reports in the wake of Collins being held out of Lions practice on Wednesday for non-injury reasons.

Collins performed poorly in Detroit’s loss in Green Bay on Monday night. He looked lethargic and sluggish on several Packers offensive plays. The 32-year-old logged 101 tackles, three forced fumbles and one sack in 14 games for Detroit in 2020.

Trading Collins has some financial implications for the Lions. It would add $3.53 in dead cap to the 2021 salary cap and tack on an additional $6.67 million in dead cap for 2022. Any trade would free up $3.8 million in bonus cap room as well as removing the Lions’ salary obligation of $9.8 million for 2022.

All contract info is from Spotrac