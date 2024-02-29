Report: Lions to have extension talks with Amon-Ra St. Brown

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is eligible for a contract extension this offseason and the Lions are reportedly ready to start talking about one.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that the Lions are set to meet with St. Brown's representatives about a new deal while at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Birkett adds that no deal is imminent, but the team has already signed special teamer Jalen Reeves-Maybin to an extension this month and any groundwork laid now can pay off down the road.

St. Brown has posted 315 catches for 3,588 yards and 21 touchdowns over his first three NFL seasons.

The catches are the most of any player drafted in 2021 and Ja'Marr Chase is the only player drafted that year with more yards or touchdowns. That has both players set for lucrative second NFL pacts and both of them could come before the 2024 season gets underway.