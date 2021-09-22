Report: Lions exploring trade for Jamie Collins

Lions linebacker Jamie Collins didn’t participate in a walk-through Wednesday for non-injury reasons, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the team is exploring trade options.

Collins has played 100 defensive snaps but has faced criticism for his play after the Lions allowed 76 points in two weeks. He has 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.

“Look, Jamie had some mistakes,” coach Dan Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of mlive.com. “It wasn’t certainly his best performance.”

Campbell said the Lions want to give fourth-round pick Derrick Barnes more time at linebacker.

Collins, who turns 32 later this month, is in his second season in Detroit.

