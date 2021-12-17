Report: Lions would draft Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 1 overall

The 2022 NFL draft doesn’t figure to be a quarterback friendly draft, which means teams with top-10 picks may be looking to get pass rushers, pass protectors, or pass catchers.

The most dominant pass rusher in mock drafts is Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who has collected 49 combined tackles, 7.0 sacks, 12.0 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a pass breakup through 10 games in 2021.

According to Josina Anderson of USA TODAY Sports+, the Detroit Lions, who are on track to pick No. 1 overall in the draft with their 1-11-1 record, reportedly would take Thibodeaux at the top of the draft — no mock needed.

Oh and I forgot to tweet this yesterday. If the #Lions have the #1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, I'm told the current mindset is to select Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, per league source. No mock needed. You can listen to how well-rounded Thibodeaux is in this 1-on-1 below. https://t.co/PCiBw61eWa — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 15, 2021

If the Texans finished with the No. 2 overall pick, that would give them the opportunity to take Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who told ESPN Houston that he would enjoy playing for the Texans.

The draft order could see a significant shakeup behind the Lions this week as the Texans complete their season series with the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at TIAA Bank Field. Houston already beat the Jaguars 37-21 in their Week 1 tilt at NRG Stadium. A sweep would assuredly keep the Texans behind the Jaguars in draft order with three games to go in the regular season.