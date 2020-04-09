The Bengals are apparently set on their quarterback, and Washington’s sending signals that Chase Young could be the second pick.

That means the third spot is suddenly the interesting one, and don’t the Lions know it.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Lions have “had discussions with teams about potentially moving back,” and that there seems to be some interest.

The market for quarterbacks should dictate that they have a scarce commodity, and anyone wanting to get their hands on Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert (or anyone, really), should be calling Detroit.

It doesn’t hurt for the Lions to put the “For Sale” sign out two weeks ahead of the draft, giving them plenty of time to gauge the value of the pick as opposed to taking a player for themselves there.

Report: Lions discussing moving back from third spot originally appeared on Pro Football Talk