Report: Lions CB Desmond Trufant avoids ‘significant hamstring injury’, could play in Week 2

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Detroit Lions corner Desmond Trufant avoided a “significant hamstring injury” and could play in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers.

This is a glimpse of good news for the Lions after they were forced to place fellow starting corner Justin Coleman on injured reserve earlier in the day with a significant hamstring injury.

If Trufant is able to play, he would join last week’s starter Amani Oruwariye and potentially third overall pick Jeff Okudah — who is also dealing with his own hamstring injury — in the starting lineup. If either Trufant or Okudah was to miss the game, Darryl Roberts — who filled in very well last week — is capable of playing on the outside and in the slot, and has 26 career NFL starts to lean on.

We will find out more information tomorrow on Wednesday’s injury report, but don’t be surprised if the Lions play it safe with their injured corners and try and get them as healthy as possible before the weekend.

The Lions can use all the available corner help the team can muster as they’ll be in Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers is coming off a 364-passing-yards and four-touchdown performance against the Minnesota Vikings last week.