Report: Lions adding Terrell Williams to Dan Campbell's staff

The Lions are reportedly making a notable addition to their defensive coaching staff.

Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that the team will be hiring Terrell Williams as their defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Williams has been the defensive line coach in Tennessee since 2018 and he also became the assistant head coach last season.

Williams was the defensive line coach for the Dolphins from 2015-2017 and Lions head coach Dan Campbell was also in Miami during the 2015 season. Campbell was the tight ends coach to start the year and became the interim head coach after Joe Philbin was dismissed four games into the season.

The Lions have not made any announcement regarding Williams or 2023 defensive line coach John Scott.