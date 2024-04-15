Report links Panthers to rising CB prospect Mike Sainristil

The Carolina Panthers may very well use one of their two second-round picks to shore up their secondary.

Sportskeeda consulting editor and NFL draft analyst Tony Pauline dished out his latest set of insider notes on Monday. Included in the post is a nugget regarding University of Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil, who may be rising up boards with less than two weeks until the picking begins.

Pauline writes that the 23-year-old’s post-combine interviews have been “off the charts,” and goes as far as to say that some have described him as a “genius.” He also mentions that the Panthers could be in on Sainristil during the early stages of Day 2:

So where could Sainristil end up? People I’ve spoken with believe the Carolina Panthers at the top of Round 2 are a possibility, as are the Los Angeles Chargers with the 37th pick. Both teams need cornerbacks and in Los Angeles, Sainristil would be reunited with Jim Harbaugh. Based on conversations the past two weeks, there are few teams have Sainristil getting out of round two.

Sainristil comes into the NFL off a highly-decorated campaign at Ann Arbor—receiving first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten nods, and capping it all off with a national title victory.

The 5-foot-9, 182-pounder, who will likely be positioned as a nickel corner at the pro level, could be in Carolina’s range with the 33rd and 39th overall selections.

