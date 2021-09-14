Report: Linebacker Justin Flowe is out for the rest of the regular season

SOURCES: Oregon LB Justin Flowe, the former 5-star, is expected to be out the length of the regular season, if not the rest of the year due to foot injury. LBs Dru Mathis and Jackson LaDuke are also expected to be sidelined with injuries for an extended length of time. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 14, 2021

The injury news on the defensive side of things just keeps getting worse for the Oregon Ducks.

Head coach Mario Cristobal announced Monday in his weekly press conference that that star freshman linebacker Justin Flowe sustained a significant foot injury and now Fox Sports writer Bruce Feldman reports Flowe will indeed miss the rest of the regular season.

To say this is a huge blow for the Ducks is an understatement. Flowe had an incredible debut in Week 1 with 14 tackles against Fresno State that earned him Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors.

With Flowe out, linebackers Noah Sewell and Mase Funa will have to carry the load at the linebacker spot as well as Adrian Jackson and Keith Brown. All four linebackers had great games in the 35-28 upset at Ohio State, so all is definitely not lost.

Oregon is also expecting to get Kayvon Thibodeaux back on the field soon, but with the next opponent being FCS Stony Brook, don’t expect the star defensive end playing until Arizona comes calling Sept. 25.