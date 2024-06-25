Report: De Ligt, Upamecano and Kim could leave Bayern in summer

Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena. Tom Weller/dpa

Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano and Minjae Kim could leave Bayern Munich this summer if the club receives suitable offers, the Kicker sports magazine reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Bayern are only keen to keep Eric Dier of their current group of four centre backs.

Kim joined the club just a year ago and has a deal until 2028, while De Ligt has a contract until 2027 and Upamecano until 2026.

After a disastrous season, in which they didn't win any trophy for the first time in over a decade, the record German champions are looking to make significant changes to their squad in a number of areas - the defence is one of them.

In central defence, only Dier, who has a contract until 2025, was able to impress last season, Kicker said. He has established himself as a team leader despite receiving a lower salary compared to other stars, according to reports.

Bayern recently signed defender Hiroki Ito from VfB Stuttgart, sending a clear sign to Upamecano, de Ligt and Kim.

There are also rumours that they very interested in Germany defender Jonathan Tah from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena. Tom Weller/dpa