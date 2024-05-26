Report: ‘Lightbulb’ still hasn’t turned on for two former top Vikings’ selections

So far in their young Minnesota careers, former first-round selection Lewis Cine and second-rounder Andrew Booth Jr. have left plenty to be desired. Cine, who suffered a major injury during his rookie season, has played in just 10 career games with one total tackle. Booth Jr., who did play quite a bit last season, hasn’t stacked up real well on the field even with garnering playing time.

The Star Tribune’s Andrew Kramer spoke on his latest podcast about a feeling that won’t make Vikings fans feel much better. He’s been told by people behind the scenes that the ‘lightbulb’ still hasn’t turned on for either of the two players.

“The phrase that I’ve heard behind the scenes is the light bulb not going on with [Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth Jr.] specifically,” said Kramer on Access Vikings. “So how do you interpret that when you’re not sitting in the room next to them as they’re studying these things?… So yeah, the light bulb is just not going on, and it didn’t go on last year.”

There have been plenty of opinions regarding the unlikely chances that at least Cine, if not Booth Jr. as well, won’t be on the 2024 53-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire